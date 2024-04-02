Heggie named managing director of Volvo Financial Services Canada

Volvo Financial Services (VFS) appointed Heather Heggie as the new managing director for VFS Canada. She will focus on driving strategic business plans and fostering stronger relationships with the Volvo Group brands, dealers, and customers in the Canadian market.

Heather Heggie (Photo: LinkedIn)

“Her strategic vision and leadership will be instrumental in driving our business forward,” said Patrick Shannon, senior vice president, VFS North America.

Heggie has years of experience in several leadership roles within the financial services industry.