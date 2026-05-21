House panel expresses bipartisan support for highway bill

A level of bipartisanship rarely seen anymore was on display as the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee held the first markup of its five-year surface transportation reauthorization.

The initial version of the five-year, $580 billion bill was unveiled earlier this week by Committee Chairman Sam Graves (R-Mo.). Known as the “BUILD America 250 Act,” it includes many items sought by the trucking industry, including $750 million for truck parking.

The legislation also enhances efforts to clean up truck driver training schools, improves the new entrant review process, and calls for the first national framework for autonomous commercial vehicles.

During the May 21 hearing, which began at 10 am EDT and ran well into the evening, Republican members of the Committee highlighted the bill’s efforts to expedite projects by cutting red tape and giving state and local governments greater flexibility.

Democrats led by ranking member Rick Larson (D-Wash.) said that while there were some items they disagreed with, the 1,005-page bill reflects the committee’s commitment to bipartisanship and would likely be approved when it eventually comes up for a vote.

“Whether you’re a Republican or a Democrat, this bill delivers for your district and for your constituents, because it delivers for every single American,” said Committee Chairman Sam Graves (R-Mo.).

Graves said the legislation is meant to honor the legacy of the interstate highway system, while building upon it for future generations.

Industry reaction to legislation is positive

Reaction to the draft version of the Build America 250 Act from transportation and infrastructure groups has been mostly positive, with the Owner-Operators Independent Drivers Association calling it the most “pro-trucker” reauthorization proposal in recent history.

“This surface transportation reauthorization contains many meaningful provisions that support the men and women who make their living behind the wheel and avoids missteps that would make their lives harder,” said OOIDA President Todd Spencer.

However, OOIDA expressed concern about several measures, including allowing autonomous vehicle manufacturers to self-certify their technology for deployment on public roads.

“We are pleased to see that many of the trucking industry’s priorities have been included in the base text,” said Chris Spear, president of the American Trucking Associations.

The Transportation Construction Coalition, representing 34 national associations and construction unions, commended committee leadership for prioritizing long-term funding certainty and urged passage before the current transportation funding law expires on Sept. 30.

Amendment to conduct pilot program on heavier trucks adopted

An amendment to direct the Secretary of Transportation to conduct a pilot program involving the use of heavy-duty trucks weighing up to 91,000 lbs. on six axles.

Rep. Mike Johnson (R-S.D) said states would not be required to participate in a pilot program, and this would apply strictly to federal interstates.

Several committee members spoke in support of the amendment, saying it could help reduce congestion and lower costs for consumers.