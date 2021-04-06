Humboldt plans roadside memorial, tribute center

Plans have been unveiled for a roadside memorial and tribute center to honor members of the Humboldt Broncos hockey team involved in a massive truck-bus crash.

Sixteen members of the hockey team were killed and 13 were injured in the April 2018 collision, when a truck hit their team bus at the intersection of highways 35 and 335.

“Today we begin to turn the page,” Humboldt Mayor Michael Biehl said on Monday. “The memorial committee’s vision is to do something extraordinary and make a positive impact, local and nationally. We have a vison, however there is a long way to go, a lot of details to iron out and significant funds to raise, but we’re confident we can pull people together to make this a reality.”

A roadside memorial at the site of the collision is proposed along with a Tribute Center Gallery next to the Elgar Peterson Arena, featuring images, video, and gifts received from around the world.

The center itself will include a new ice arena and fitness facility in a community that has limited options for fitness and rehabilitation.

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu, the truck driver at the wheel during the collision, is serving an eight-year sentence following the crash. He pleaded guilty to 16 counts of dangerous driving causing death and 13 counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

Sukhmander Singh, owner of Adesh Deol Trucking, was fined $5,000 for failing to maintain Hours of Service logs for drivers, neglecting to make sure his drivers complied with safety regulations, maintaining more than one daily log for any given day, and not having or following a written safety program.

Government officials have used the crash as a touchstone when unveiling several truck-related safety announcements in recent years, such as the rollout of mandatory entry-level driver training.

“Our hope is that the values that guided the 2017/18 Broncos will continue to inspire our kids to become better teammates and future leaders, regardless of their sport, academic or professional pursuit,” said Carol Brons, mother to Dayna Brons.

Campaign details can be found ta www.broncostributecampaign.com.