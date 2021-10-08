Hydrogen heavyweights join forces to develop standard fueling equipment

A group of hydrogen heavyweights has signed a deal with Tatsuno and Transfer Oil to industrialize 70 MPa hardware for the all-important fueling process.

The Hydrogen Heavy Duty Vehicle Industry Group includes Air Liquide, Hyundai, Nel Hydrogen, Nikola, Shell and Toyota, and came together in 2019 to address hardware challenges that limited fueling speeds needed in heavy-duty applications.

The new H70HF standard would support hydrogen fueling rates of 10 kg per minute, in line with a target established by the U.S. Department of Energy.

Global standards for light-duty fuel-cell-electric vehicles were established in a similar way.

Tatsuno will develop the vehicle receptacle, dispenser nozzle and breakaway components, while Transfer Oil will be behind the hydrogen dispenser fueling hose. Testing should begin in the fourth quarter of this year, with preliminary results to come early in 2022.

“This innovative fueling technology will be an essential part of our hydrogen infrastructure development strategy,” said Nikola president – energy and commercial Pablo Koziner, in a related press release.

“This effort is a prime example of industry competitors working together towards a common goal of decarbonization,” added Justin Ward, group manager of Toyota’s fuel cell development department.