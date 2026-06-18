Industry celebrates National Technician Appreciation Week

The American Trucking Associations and its Technology & Maintenance Council (TMC) marked the start of the seventh annual National Technician Appreciation Week on June 14.

The initiative runs until June 20 and recognizes the contributions of commercial vehicle technicians across the industry and their role in supporting safe and efficient freight transportation.

ATA cites the Bureau of Labor Statistics data, saying the trucking industry employs 57,300 diesel mechanics, more than any other industry.

“Trucking operations run around the clock and cover hundreds of billions of miles to deliver to virtually every home, workplace, and business. Our nation owes enormous gratitude to the hardworking men and women who keep our trucks well-maintained and ensure the wheels of our essential industry continue to turn,” said ATA President & CEO Chris Spear.

“During National Technician Appreciation Week, we will join Americans from coast to coast in celebrating technicians and thanking them for their knowledge, skill, and attention to detail. ”

“By ensuring vehicles are safe and ready for service, technicians make it possible for drivers to deliver the goods we all rely on,” added Robert Braswell, executive director of TMC.