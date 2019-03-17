International to factory install FlowBelow tech

ATLANTA, Ga. – FlowBelow’s Tractor AeroKit system will be a factory-installed option on the International LT Series MPG Fuel Efficiency Package, available this spring.

It also becomes a factory-installed option on any of the OEM’s new LT or RH Series trucks.

International’s MPG Package, unveiled last October for the LT Series, includes FlowBelow wheel covers along with chassis skirts, a roof fairing, cab extenders, and an optional bumper valance. The next-generation MPG Fuel Efficiency Package adds predictive cruise control and the FlowBelow Tractor AeroKit.

The FlowBelow products will be warranted by International Truck and be offered by International Truck dealers in the aftermarket.

“With the addition of the FlowBelow Products on LT and RH Series trucks, we are providing fleets with even higher fuel efficiency while reducing total cost of ownership,” says Gordon Virginski, vice-president of OEM and dealer programs at FlowBelow Aero.

“By adding our product they’ve increased fuel economy by just over 2%,” he adds, referring to the benefits of combined wheel covers and fairings.

The company’s related trailer aerodynamics device was the first of its kind mounted to a trailer suspension, offering 1.37% fuel economy gains through combined wheel covers and a center bogie fairing. The second stage of the system, currently in beta testing, adds a fairing at the back end and essentially duplicates the system now available for tractors.

FlowBelow boasts about 100,000 deployed units, saving about 20 million US gallons of fuel to date.