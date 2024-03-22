Isaac names Bouchard chief product officer

Isaac Instruments announced that J.S. Bouchard, one of the company’s co-founders, will take on the role of chief product officer.

Most recently, he served as executive vice-president, responsible for implementing Isaac’s business strategy. Bouchard played a role in the development and commercialization of the Isaac solution and InControl mobile tablet since its inception.

J.S. Bouchard (Photo: Isaac)

He has an understanding of the trucking industry and puts the fleet client experience at the center of every decision, Jacques DeLarochelliere, the company’s CEO and co-founder, in a news release.

“For the past 15 years, J.S. has spoken with hundreds of trucking fleets to understand what keeps them up at night,” DeLarochelliere added. “This invaluable knowledge, combined with his computer engineering background, has prepared him to lead a product team that will ensure Isaac remains the best in-cab trucking solution for many years to come.”