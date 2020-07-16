Jerry Prosser retires from trucking after 6 decades

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – After a career spanning more than 60 years, Jerry Prosser is finally leaving the trucking industry.

Prosser, who turned 84 on July 1, has retired from his role as an engineering consultant at Fontaine Modification, the company said Thursday.

Jerry Prosser. Photo: Supplied

His trucking career began with a summer job in Freightliner Trucks’ Portland, Ore., manufacturing plant in 1954 and concluded with 25 years in various engineering roles at Fontaine.

In between, he managed hundreds of key engineering projects during stints with Freightliner, Western Star, White Motor Co. and Volvo Trucks North America.

“It’s time for the next phase of my 80/20 plan,” said Prosser.

“I said I’d work until I’m 80 and play until I’m 100, so it’s time to move along.”

For the past five years, Prosser managed Fontaine’s certification process, including writing the addendums for federal regulations.

“Jerry’s contributions to the trucking industry, and Fontaine Modification specifically, are invaluable,” said Paul Kokalis, president, Fontaine.

“His experience and knowledge are irreplaceable, and we honor him for the legacy and impact he’s left on our company.”

Fontaine Modification is a provider of post-production truck services for original equipment manufacturers, dealers, and fleets.

It has nine modification centers across the U.S.