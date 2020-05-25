Joseph Haulage acquires Bergland Transport

MOUNT ELGIN, Ont. – Joseph Haulage Canada has announced that it has acquired Bergland Transport, a 20-truck bulk fleet headquartered in Mount Elgin, Ont.

“Founded in 1998 by John and Barb Hakkenberg, together [they have] grown Bergland to be a leading vertically integrated provider of transportation solutions for a broad base of agricultural and food processing customers,” Joseph Haulage says in a related press release.

The couple will continue to manage the business.

Bergland Transport specializes in hauling bulk agricultural products. (Photo: Joseph Haulage Canada)

“We do 100% bulk agricultural products. We do a lot of organic,” John Hakkenberg told Today’s Trucking, describing the business.

As the couple began to consider retirement plans, and without children interested in the business, they decided about two years ago that it was time to sell the operation.

About five suitors had shown interest in acquiring the fleet.

“A lot of them are looking for bulk commodity companies, just for diversification,” he said. “Joseph’s were local. They were from Ontario. They are the biggest bulk hauler in Ontario … We mostly wanted a company that was going to stay in this location and was going to service the customers.”

Joseph Haulage is based in Stoney Creek, Ont., and has 316 employees focusing on lanes around Ontario and Great Lake states. It has recently begun to expand into other provinces and states.

“The strong family and entrepreneurial values that have been the key to Bergland’s success align with Joseph’s core values and strategy. Bergland has a committed and passionate employee base that bring the same level of commitment to service excellence for our customers as do Joseph’s employees,” said Geoffrey Joseph, president and CEO.

“We are confident that this common commitment will make the integration of our service offerings seamless and allow us to continue to grow, to serve our customers, and to provide opportunities for our employees.”

The operation has also remained active during the pandemic, Hakkenberg said.

“We are busier than ever,” he added. “We haven’t slowed down.”