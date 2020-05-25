Joseph Haulage acquires Bergland Transport
MOUNT ELGIN, Ont. – Joseph Haulage Canada has announced that it has acquired Bergland Transport, a 20-truck bulk fleet headquartered in Mount Elgin, Ont.
“Founded in 1998 by John and Barb Hakkenberg, together [they have] grown Bergland to be a leading vertically integrated provider of transportation solutions for a broad base of agricultural and food processing customers,” Joseph Haulage says in a related press release.
The couple will continue to manage the business.
“We do 100% bulk agricultural products. We do a lot of organic,” John Hakkenberg told Today’s Trucking, describing the business.
As the couple began to consider retirement plans, and without children interested in the business, they decided about two years ago that it was time to sell the operation.
About five suitors had shown interest in acquiring the fleet.
“A lot of them are looking for bulk commodity companies, just for diversification,” he said. “Joseph’s were local. They were from Ontario. They are the biggest bulk hauler in Ontario … We mostly wanted a company that was going to stay in this location and was going to service the customers.”
Joseph Haulage is based in Stoney Creek, Ont., and has 316 employees focusing on lanes around Ontario and Great Lake states. It has recently begun to expand into other provinces and states.
“The strong family and entrepreneurial values that have been the key to Bergland’s success align with Joseph’s core values and strategy. Bergland has a committed and passionate employee base that bring the same level of commitment to service excellence for our customers as do Joseph’s employees,” said Geoffrey Joseph, president and CEO.
“We are confident that this common commitment will make the integration of our service offerings seamless and allow us to continue to grow, to serve our customers, and to provide opportunities for our employees.”
The operation has also remained active during the pandemic, Hakkenberg said.
“We are busier than ever,” he added. “We haven’t slowed down.”
Joseph is hardly the largest in Ontario…guess no one has heard of Contrans…..
I wonder if any companies got government wage subsidy money buying out smaller trucking companies and equipment that people are behind on the payments. I have heard of three larger companies than this one doing that in the last 30 days buying assets of smaller trucking companies that insurance cost is too high with extremely low freight rates. We need a complete review of every trucking company getting wage assistance in Ontario Canada and what the money was used for.