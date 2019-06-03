Did you know?
Most serious injuries to professional truck drivers occur when you’re not behind the wheel
As a commercial driver, when you think about your job, it’s unlikely that you imagine getting injured by falling from a height. However, falls are the third-leading cause of injury for truck drivers, following overexertion injuries and motor vehicle incidents.
Preventing falls from a height
Falls from a height is a common cause of injury that shouldn’t be overlooked.
One in three falls happen when the driver exits or enters the cab, 18 percent occur during vehicle inspections, maintenance, and repairs, and 14 percent of falls happen while drivers are unloading cargo. Fortunately, work-related falls are preventable.
Easy “steps” to staying safe
Staying safe on your feet starts with wearing suitable footwear, being aware of your environment and the work surfaces you’re about to walk on and keeping your hands free.
Use three points of contact every time
One of the easiest ways to avoid injury as a commercial truck driver is to use three points of contact every time you climb up or down from a height. By always facing the vehicle and keeping two hands and one foot — or two feet and one hand — on the vehicle or equipment at all times you can eliminate or minimize the chance of an injury.
Preventing overexertion injuries
Working in commercial trucking also involves other actions or movements that can cause overexertion injuries. Actions and movements that can result in sprains and strains include:
Landing gear safety
Pry bar safety
Strapping safety
While this advice may seem like “safety 101” for most drivers, it’s important to note that injuries can happen to even the most experienced workers..
Following proper safety techniques and taking a little extra time will help keep you injury free and on the road. With a few simple steps, you can stay safe and avoid serious injury.
For more information
Find health and safety resources, including three new safety videos, for commercial truck drivers at worksafebc.com/transportation.
