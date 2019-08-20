KeepTruckin unveils new tool to improve efficiency

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. – Fleet management solutions provider KeepTruckin has launched a new platform called Facility Insights, which will help carriers improve efficiency.

“For the first time, carriers will know exactly what to expect at a shipper and consignee facility before accepting a load” the company said.

The tool leverages data from KeepTruckin’s network of over 250,000 trucks and 55,000 carriers to build a complete picture of facility dwell times, KeepTruckin added.

The tool helps carriers reduce detention time and increase revenue; maximize drivers’ hours of service; improve safe driving culture, and strengthen shipper relationships, it said.

“Detention time is an unnecessary expense that costs the trucking industry over $3 billion a year,” said Jai Ranganathan, vice-president of product at KeepTruckin.

“We’ve entered an era where technology can provide insight into more granular trends and influence everyday decisions that have a direct impact on revenue.”

To protect the privacy of its customers, Facility Insights anonymizes all location data, and only includes facilities that have received visits from more than five carriers, KeepTruckin said.