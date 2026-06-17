Annual Kenworth truck parade raises $58,500 for charity

More than 50 new, classic and customized Kenworth trucks rolled through downtown Chillicothe, Ohio, as the company’s assembly plant hosted its fifth annual Kenworth Truck Parade.

The 2026 event adopted the theme “American Owned, American Made,” tying the celebration to the United States’ 250th anniversary. Trucks from multiple eras of Kenworth history participated, ranging from vintage models to current production vehicles built at the Chillicothe plant.

The event also served as a fundraiser for the United Way of Ross County. Through a 50/50 raffle and sponsorship activities, organizers raised more than $58,500 for the charity.

As part of Kenworth’s tribute to the nation’s 250th birthday, one of the leading trucks in the parade debuted a special‑edition paint scheme created for the Freedom 250 initiative. Inspired by the iconic mid‑1990s TourAmerica T600 design, the commemorative scheme is now available on Kenworth T680, W900L, W990, and T880 sleeper models.

Kenworth T680 with limited edition TourAmerica paint scheme (Photo: Kenworth)

“The Kenworth Truck Parade continues to be a special tradition for both the Chillicothe community and Kenworth enthusiasts from across the country,” said Doug VanZuiden, plant manager at Kenworth’s Chillicothe facility.

In addition to the parade, participating drivers and their families toured the assembly plant, while employees attended a family event on the facility grounds. The celebration concluded with a performance by country artist Blaine Bunting.

Kenworth’s Chillicothe plant opened in 1974 and has received nearly $400 million in investments since 2018, according to the company. The 622,000-sq.-ft. facility manufactures Kenworth trucks and features robotic cab assembly and an automated paint system.