Kenworth names 2020 Parts Council

KIRKLAND, Wash. – Kenworth Truck Co. has named its 2020 Parts Council.

Top parts managers from Kenworth dealerships in the U.S. and Canada serve on the council, which focuses on enhancing parts quality and customer support.

The Kenworth Parts Council members for 2020 are: Jo Frost, Edmonton Kenworth (Leduc, Alta.); Eric Bontrager, Wisconsin Kenworth (Windsor, Wis.); Ryan Colby, Kenworth Sales Co. Salt Lake City (West Valley City, Utah); Patrick Lisconish, Kenworth Northeast Group (Syracuse, N.Y.); Scott Lockhart, MHC Kenworth (Denver, Colo.); Jeff Weaver, Truckworx Kenworth (Birmingham, Ala.); Clayton Zuchotzki, GreatWest Kenworth (Calgary, Alta.); Eddy Ward, Bayview Kenworth (Bathurst, N.B.); and Kenworth Dealer Council representative Scott Nichols, Kenworth of Indianapolis (Indianapolis, Ind.).

Kenworth appointed its 2020 dealer and service councils earlier this month.

Kenworth is a division of Paccar.