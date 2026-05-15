Kenworth Sales names Carwile president

Kenworth Sales Company has appointed Mike Carwile as president, effective July 1.

In the new role, he will lead the company’s multi-state operations and strategic initiatives, oversee the executive leadership team, and execute the strategic vision of the board of directors.

Carwile has 33 years of experience in commercial trucking leadership roles and most recently served as chief operating officer – East with Kenworth Sales. The company said in a news release that throughout his career, Carwile has been recognized for disciplined execution, collaborative leadership, and customer focus.

(Photo: Kenworth Sales)

“This appointment reflects our commitment to strong leadership and continued growth,” said Kyle Treadway, chairman of the board and dealer principal. “Mike brings the experience, judgment, and people-first approach needed to lead Kenworth Sales into its next chapter, and I look forward to working more closely with Mike in the years to come.”

Carwile added he is honored to step into the new role, “I look forward to working with Kyle Treadway, the Board of Directors, and our leadership team to build on the company’s strong foundation and continue delivering value to our customers, employees, vendors and communities.”