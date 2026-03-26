Kenworth to award T680 to a rookie US military veteran driver

Kenworth will once again donate a flagship truck as part of an industry program recognizing military veterans who have transitioned into trucking careers.

The OEM, alongside Fastport and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s Hiring Our Heroes initiative, announced March 25 it is launching the 11th annual Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence award program.

This year’s grand prize is a Kenworth T680 equipped with a 76-inch sleeper and the Paccar powertrain, including the MX-13 engine and TX-12 automated transmission. The truck is being showcased this week at the Mid-America Trucking Show.

The program recognizes the top rookie military veteran driver who has successfully transitioned into a trucking career following service. Nominations open March 28 and close June 30, with the winner to be announced in mid-December.

Kyle Kimball, Kenworth director of marketing, said the company is proud to support the program for an 11th consecutive year, noting it showcases “an outstanding veteran who represents the future of our industry.”

Finalists will be selected by a panel of judges and invited to Columbus, Ohio, for events including a tour of Kenworth’s Chillicothe manufacturing plant. Public voting will take place in early November before the winner is named.

Eligible applicants must be military veterans or members of the National Guard or Reserves who earned a CDL and began working as a driver after Jan. 1, 2025. Details on how to nominate a driver can be found here.