Kenworth T680 auction to help fight human trafficking

Don Blake, Inland Kenworth – Phoenix new truck sales manager, is leading a major effort to auction a special “Everyday Heroes” Kenworth T680 Next Generation, to further educate and fund efforts to combat human trafficking.

Proceeds from the sale of the truck will go to Truckers Against Trafficking (TAT), a non-profit devoted to stopping human trafficking by educating, mobilizing, and empowering truck drivers and rest stop employees.

(Photo: Kenworth)

The project has received support from sponsors Kenworth Truck Company, Inland Kenworth, and other companies and organizations in the trucking industry.

The Everyday Heroes Kenworth T680 Next Gen is fully loaded with a 76-inch sleeper, and Paccar powertrain featuring a 510-hp Paccar MX-13 engine, Paccar TX-12 automated transmission and Paccar DX-40 rear axles.

Ritchie Bros., will host the auction on Dec. 10 in Perris, Calif.

“I think this year’s auction for the Everyday Heroes truck will be our best yet,” said Blake. “There’s been a lot of interest in the T680 Next Gen and we expect a good bidder turnout. The sale of the truck will likely result in TAT’s largest single donation of the year and help fund programs that make a difference.”

This will be the third Everyday Heroes Kenworth truck built and sold at auction since 2017 under Blake’s leadership.

The inaugural Everyday Heroes Kenworth T680 classic raised $83,000 for TAT in 2017, while the 2019 version – also a T680 classic – contributed $162,000 to the cause.

“Don’s dedication to making the world a better place and helping those in need through this project is truly inspiring,” said Jim Walenczak, Kenworth assistant general manager for sales and marketing. “We’re proud to support Don and Truckers Against Trafficking and we look forward to a successful auction.”

Truckers making a difference

According to Kendis Paris, executive director of TAT, truckers are making a big difference in identifying and reporting possible cases of human trafficking to law enforcement. In the United States alone, profits from the crime of human trafficking are estimated to be worth $32 billion.

“Each year, more truck drivers and truck stop operators are added to the network of TAT trained and educated members – over one million to date,” said Paris. “They are our eyes and ears out on the road and are relied upon to report suspicious activity.”