Kinedyne names new vice-president, sales and marketing

BRANCHBURG, N.J.— Kinedyne announced today that it has appointed Roger Perlstein as its new vice-president, sales and marketing.

Perlstein brings more than 20 years of sales and marketing management experience to his new post, much of it in the industrial, manufacturing, and transportation sectors. His credentials include master’s degrees in both technology management-marketing and information design and technology from SUNY Institute of Technology. Perlstein also holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration, marketing from Northeastern University.

“Roger’s experience, including strategic planning, market research, brand management, advertising, new business and product development, along with his expertise in e-commerce and CRM implementations, will be critical to the achievement of Kinedyne’s initiatives and goals,” said Dan Schlotterbeck, president of Kinedyne. “In his new capacity, Perlstein will oversee all sales and marketing efforts for the United States and Canada.”