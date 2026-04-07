Kriska acquires Sharp Transportation, expands specialized freight capabilities

Kriska Transportation Group has acquired Cambridge, Ont.-based Sharp Transportation Systems Inc., adding temperature-controlled expertise and new customer relationships to its network.

Sharp specializes in hauling temperature-sensitive freight, including medical supplies and furniture, offering cross-border and domestic truckload and partial-load services with a focus on the Midwest and Northeast.

Kriska said the acquisition strengthens its position in specialized freight segments while creating opportunities for operational synergies across its existing businesses.

(Photo: Kriska Transportation Group)

“Sharp is a great strategic fit for KTG,” said David Tumber, president of Kriska Transportation Group. “Their expertise in hauling highly sensitive medical products is a vertical with a long-term upside. They will benefit from operational synergies with our other operations in the region. Sharp comes with new customers we hope to grow with, and familiar shippers with whom we’ve had long-standing partnerships.”

Sharp’s leadership team will remain in place following the acquisition. Devon Turnbull will continue as operations manager, while Cassandra Long will remain in a role supporting operations and customer service.

“Being part of KTG will give us the support to continue offering our customers the personal service they expect across Canada and the U.S.,” Long said. “Their scale resources will improve and expand our services from port to delivery.”

Left Lane Associates acted as exclusive advisor on the transaction.