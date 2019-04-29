Kriska names new director of safety and compliance

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Kriska Transportation Group (KTG) has named Eugenia Churilov its new director of safety and compliance.

Churilov brings more than 20 years of experience to the table. Before joining KTG, she managed transportation compliance at Walmart Canada. Before that, she managed safety and compliance at Calyx Transportation Group. She also brings a strong operational background from her decade as the owner of M&M Transportation, a fifty unit fleet that ran into the US East Coast.

Senior vice-president, David Tumber said: “Eugenia brings a wealth of knowledge of Safety and Compliance to KTG. Her experience with national carriers and multi-company groups will bring all our companies together under a single standard.”

“I’m excited to be at KTG,” added Churilov. “It’s a family of companies with a strong culture of safety…KTG’s carriers maintain excellent CVOR ratings…I’m looking forward to working with each to share best practices in training and maintenance as we aim to be the safest group on the road.”