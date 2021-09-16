Kruger Energy orders pair of battery-electric Peterbilts

Kruger Energy will be using a pair of Peterbilt Model 579EV battery-electric trucks by the end of the year, delivering goods between company facilities in Quebec.

In the process, the company says it will reduce emissions by 380 tons of carbon dioxide per year – or the equivalent of removing about 90 passenger cars from the road.

The two trucks will be the first battery-electric Class 8 Peterbilts put to work in Canada.

(Illustration: Kruger)

Kruger Energy manages and operates 42 renewable energy power plants in North America, including hydroelectric, wind, solar, energy storage and biomass cogeneration facilities that collectively have a capacity of 542 MW.

“The electrification of transportation is a natural extension of our capabilities,” chief operating officer Jean Roy said in a related press release. “This is an exciting first step as we continue to explore opportunities to expand our fleet of alternatively fueled vehicles, and also to advise other companies that are ready to take the leap toward zero-emission transportation.”

“Kruger Energy is setting a strong message throughout Canada that sustainable transportation using battery-electric commercial vehicles is a reality right now,” said Jason Skoog, Peterbilt general manager and Paccar vice-president.