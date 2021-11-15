KTC supports breast cancer research

Kenworth Truck Centres employees must be tickled pink with their latest fundraising initiative.

Ten locations across Ontario participated in an October campaign for breast cancer awareness, selling co-branded merchandise to raise $3,000 for the Canadian Cancer Society for Breast Cancer Research.

“Our customers love when we put out our monthly promotions and corporate giveaways, but this was something unique,” said marketing manager Michael Aversa. “Our co-branded cancer ribbon merchandise brought focus to the topic at hand and it allowed us to then directly donate and support the cause.”