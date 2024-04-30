Lemay named first female Quebec Volvo Driver of the Year recipient

Sylvie Lemay of Simard Transport became the first woman to receive the Quebec Volvo Driver of the Year award.

“This year we have a big event – we have the [first] female driver of the year,” said Alain Delisle, territorial manager of Volvo Canada in Quebec, at the 71st Annual Congress of the Quebec Trucking Association last week.

While traveling 50,000 to 60,000 km a year, Lemay has a record of 17 years of safe, accident- and penalty-free driving.

Left to right: Brandon Abraham and Sylvie Lemay. (Photo Steve Bouchard)

Her passion for the trucking industry began in early childhood, since her father owned an excavation company.

“When I announced that I wanted to get a licence to drive a heavy truck, my mom’s jaw dropped and she said, ‘Oh no, not another one!'” Lemay said in a presentation video. “I do not regret it at all. I am very proud of what I have accomplished so far.”

She has been driving trucks for 16 years. In 2008 she was hired at Simard right out of school.

“I am from the old generation,” Lemay told Transport Routier in an interview. “I don’t jump from one place to another. When I am happy somewhere, I stay there.”

She added that she enjoys helping new drivers as well. “We all started somewhere. It’s good to have someone to support us and serve as a mentor. I am happy to do that.”

Alain Delisle of Volvo Canada; Sylvie Lemay, Volvo Driver of the Year; Martin Lavoie, Quebec Trucking Association’s Chairman of the Board; Marc Cadieux, Quebec Trucking Association’s CEO. (Photo: Steve Bouchard)

This team player spirit and willingness to go the extra mile to succeed is what distinguishes her from others in a workplace, said Jessica Abraham, vice-president of operations at Simard Transport, “the first word that comes to mind when I think of Sylvie is a smile.”

Lemay is one of four truckers chosen by Simard to drive its Freightliner eCascadia electric trucks. “Why is she among the four truck drivers that Simard has entrusted these vehicles to? For all the good reasons that she received this award,” said Brandon Abraham, the company’s director of shared services and finance.