Rodeo du Camion will not run this year

There will be no truck rodeo in Notre-Dame-du-Nord this summer. The announcement was made by the president of the event, Luc Lafontaine.

In a press release, the organizers of the rodeo, which would have put on its 42nd edition this year, say they must completely review the format of the event as well as the site where it is held.

It’s just a goodbye, say the organizers after the cancellation of the 2024 edition of the Notre-Dame-du-Nord truck rodeo. (Photo: Darcy Brisson)

These are security considerations that are at stake. Already in the fall of 2022, the organization had to negotiate closely with the Ministry of Transport and Sustainable Mobility (MTMD) so that the event could take place as planned in 2023, respecting specific conditions.

The authorities had received “a report concerning security problems linked to spectators, officials and local residents”, says the organization.

The “specific conditions” mentioned above incurred costs of $2.7 million to move forward and the MTMD only allowed racing on the famous hill for a period of four years at a time.

“These costs for a temporary solution were unrealistic and unacceptable for everyone,” wrote Lafontaine, adding that other costs had increased significantly, including insurance.

Furthermore, the site where the “Show & Shine” section is usually held was not available this year.

“The event must reinvent itself,” said the organizers, adding they are confident that “the reorientation of the event is possible.”

However, this will have to be done without employees in the offices to follow up.

The organizers wanted to thank the municipality of Notre-Dame-du-Nord for its collaboration over the years, as well as the Timiskaming First Nation band council which authorized the use of a portion of its territory.

On the Radio-Canada website, Lafontaine indicates the annual drawing will still take place since ticket sales have already started. The funds raised must be used to build a new race track.

CAQ reactions?

It remains to be seen how political figures will react to this announcement, after providing $106,000 in funding for the rodeo last year.

In August 2023, the local CAQ MP, Daniel Bernard, declared: “The Truck Rodeo is always a highly anticipated event. It will do everyone good to come together to have fun.”

His colleague Caroline Proulx, Minister of Tourism, said for her part: “Festivals and events are real engines of economic development. They contribute to the attractiveness of our regions while providing unique experiences for residents and visitors.”