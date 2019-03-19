Link Manufacturing names new sales executives

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa – Link Manufacturing announced it has hired Anthony Ermitage as its new OEM account manager.

Ermitage will be responsible for developing Link’s sales relationships with fire truck, crane, and other commercial vehicle OEMs. With more than 13 years of experience working in Navistar’s credit card, marketing, and purchasing groups, Ermitage’s personal relationships and deep business insights will serve to strengthen Link’s relationships with these key customer segments. Ermitage holds an undergraduate degree in Business Management from Aurora University and an MBA from Benedictine University.

Link has also entered into an agreement with John Adami from the manufacturing representative agency NW Heavy Duty to lead Link’s sales efforts with Paccar and Daimler Trucks North America. Adami brings more than 30 years of design, sales, and marketing experience within the heavy-duty vehicle industry, as well as strong connections at Paccar and Daimler, to his new role for Link.

“Anthony and John embrace our spirit of being driven to outperform for our customers,” explained Jim Huls, president of Link Manufacturing. “Their vast networks and tremendous depth of industry experience will play an important role in expanding our relationships with leading OEMs, enhance our approach to product innovation, and grow our market share.”