Lion Electric names Isabelle Adjahi VP

SAINT-JEROME, Que. — The Lion Electric Co. has appointed Isabelle Adjahi vice-president of investor relations and sustainable development, the company announced Thursday.

In this newly created role, Adjahi will be responsible for developing and implementing an investor relations strategy.

She will also lead company-wide environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategy, Lion Electric said.

Isabelle Adjahi. (Photo: Christian Fleury/Lion Electric)

“We are delighted to welcome Isabelle to the Lion management team. In addition to her extensive investor relations experience, Isabelle has an established reputation among the investment community,” said Nicolas Brunet, Lion Electric’s executive vice-president and chief financial officer.

“I am confident that her strategic acumen and proven track record will make her highly effective in this role.”

Adjahi has over 20 years of experience in investor relations. She most recently served as senior vice-president of investor relations and communications at WSP Global.

She has also won numerous investor relations awards, the company said.

Lion Electric designs and manufactures all-electric Class 5 to Class 8 commercial trucks as well as zero-emission buses and minibuses.