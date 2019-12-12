Lisa Kelly to address Trucking HR summit

OTTAWA, Ont. – Celebrity trucker Lisa Kelly will be among speakers addressing the sixth annual Women with Drive Leadership Summit early next year, Trucking HR Canada announced Thursday.

The conference will be held in Toronto, Ont., on March 12.

“This year’s theme, Driving Innovation, will focus on the innovative people, programs, practices and technologies that are changing the industry and the way we work,” Trucking HR said.

Kelly is the star of History Channel’s reality series Ice Road Truckers and its spinoff IRT: Deadliest Roads.

The opening speaker will be Lisa Raitt, former deputy leader of the Official Opposition and the Conservative Party of Canada.

Alfredo Tan, chief digital and innovation officer for WestJet Airlines, will deliver the keynote address.

A panel discussion on Disruption Drivers will also be held as part of the summit.

The panelists will be Magali Lacerte of Bison Transport, Megan Manser of UPS Canada, Ninon Laforce of Isaac Instruments and Eveline Gaede of Challenger Motor Freight.

Karen Campbell Jones of TransCore Link Logistics will moderate the debate.

More details are available here.