Lytx sets video telematics record

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — Lytx announced today that it is the first in the history of video telematics to sell 300,000 new subscriptions over a three-year period, reaching half a million total subscriptions, more than any other video telematics company in the world.

Among those who partnered with Lytx last year to help protect their drivers and secure investments in their fleets were the world’s largest retailer, one of the U.K.’s largest parcel delivery companies, and the largest privately held truckload carrier in North America. Lytx’s flagship DriveCam video telematics safety program now protects more than 850,000 drivers.

Lytx Video Services combines video telematics with machine vision to give fleet and operations managers access to cloud-connected, continually recorded video, available on demand and in near real-time.

“By introducing key enhancements to our DriveCam program last year, we set out to change the way video works for our clients,” said Lytx chairman and CEO Brandon Nixon. “We are driven by our mission to not only help our clients protect their drivers and brand reputations, but also to help them improve their operations and succeed in their industries. Looking ahead, we will continue to innovate in new ways to help our clients solve their most pressing business challenges.”