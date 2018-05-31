Mack hits the road to tell drivers’ stories in new series

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Mack Trucks will air an eight-part series on RoadLifeTV highlighting the stories of men and women behind the wheel.

Available on Amazon Prime Video June 19, the video series will showcase what drivers have to deal with to keep their wheels turning and the world moving with the moving of freight across North America.

“Every day, dedicated men and women make our communities better places to live, whether it’s collecting trash, delivering product or building the roads and bridges that connect us all,” said John Walsh, Mack vice-president of marketing. “Their stories matter. They’re the manifestation of what Mack has always stood for – no excuses, never giving up, keeping your word.”

Appearing in the series is a slew of recognizable faces, including Oakland Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack, the Zac Brown Band, legendary driver Richard Petty, and a pair of powerful female trucking pioneers.

Mack visited 32 cities for the series over the course of 136 days, traveling more than 32,000 miles.

“We felt very strongly that these stories needed to be told, so our team hit the road and set out to tell them in a way that only a brand with 118 years of experience can,” Walsh said. “We hope the stories we share will inspire others to share their own stories. Trucking, like so many industries, is full of highly committed people. RoadLife tips a cap to all of the hard work they do, day in and day out.”

Debuting June 19, episodes will be released weekly, ending Aug. 7.

