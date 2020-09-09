Mack names Gunnar Brunius head of Lehigh Valley Operations

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Mack Trucks has appointed Gunnar Brunius vice-president and general manager of Mack’s Lehigh Valley Operations, the company said Wednesday.

The facility, which is located in Lower Macungie Township, Penn., produces all heavy-duty Mack trucks built for the North American and export markets.

Gunnar Brunius. (Photo: Mack Trucks)

Brunius currently serves as vice-president of the Volvo Trucks vehicle assembly plant in Tuve, Sweden, a position he has held since 2015.

He has nearly 40 years of manufacturing, engineering and business experience at the Volvo Group, Saab Automotive AB, and General Motors.

Brunius will assume his new role Oct. 1, the company said.