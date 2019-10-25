Mack strike ends as deal is reached with UAW

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The weekslong strike by some 3,500 hourly workers at six Mack Trucks facilities in the U.S. is over.

The company announced late Thursday that it has reached a tentative agreement on the terms of a new four-year contract with the United Auto Workers.

“In conjunction with the tentative agreement, the UAW has ended its strike against the affected facilities, effective 9 a.m. on Oct. 25,” Mack Truck said.

“The company will bring its UAW-represented employees back to work as soon as possible, and expects to have its industrial system ramped up to full production in several days.”

It said further comment on the proposed agreement is being withheld pending ratification by the various UAW locals involved in the negotiations.

Ratification meetings are being scheduled by the UAW.

The workers began their stoppage Oct. 12 after their contracts expired Oct. 1.

Wages, shift premium and holiday schedules were among sticking points in the negotiations. Facilities in Pennsylvania, Maryland and Florida were affected by the strike.

Mack Trucks is a division of AB Volvo.