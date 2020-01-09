Manitoba Trucking Association to promote SmartWay program province-wide

WINNIPEG, Man. – The Manitoba Trucking Association (MTA) has entered into a partnership with Natural Resources Canada through its SmartWay initiative.

The program, which promotes environmentally-friendly efforts in the trucking industry, links manufacturers, retailers, wholesalers, and logistics service providers with fuel-efficient carriers. The initiative also aligns with the MTA’s long-standing positions on environmental stewardship and the reduction of greenhouse gas.

“The SmartWay program is another tool our industry members can utilize to access free resources and tools that help track their fuel efficiency, while reducing their emissions and operating costs,” said Don Stewart, senior business development manager for the MTA. “A win-win scenario for all Canadians.”

The MTA will promote the program to all industry stakeholders in the province, and not limit opportunities solely to its members. Stewart said the MTA will release videos and links to the program on its website, and launch a social media campaign, a monthly newsletter, and an educational webinar this coming February.

“By promoting programs like SmartWay, we can help educate our industry members and all stakeholders of the importance of fuel efficiency, while simultaneously reducing their GHG emissions,” said Stewart. “A more efficient industry will support more employment and generate additional economic growth for our provincial and national economies.”

