Maxim Truck & Trailer gives $50K to food banks

Maxim Truck & Trailer donated $50,000 to 10 food banks across Canada, each receiving $5,000. The food banks were matched to the 10 communities that the company does business in.

“Our company has always had a mandate to give back,” said Maxim Truck & Trailer president Troy Hamilton. “This year, we’ve seen so much need out there, particularly with the rising cost of food that we had to act. No one should go hungry.”

(Photo: Maxim Truck & Trailer)

Food Banks Canada recently released a report titled HungerCount2021 that demonstrated the increased demand for food bank services. This increased demand coupled with a significant rise in food costs highlights the needs in communities.

“In addition to the monetary donations,” Hamilton said, “we are encouraging all our employees to volunteer at food banks in their communities. And all of our branches are collecting non-perishable food items from staff and customers to donate to these worthwhile charities.”

The organizations that received donations were South Delta Food Bank, Vancouver, B.C.; Calgary Food Bank, Calgary, AB; Edmonton’s Food Bank, Edmonton, AB; Saskatoon Food Bank & Learning Centre, Saskatoon, SK; Prince Albert Food Bank, Prince Albert, SK; Regina Food Bank, Regina, SK; Samaritan House Resource Centre & Food Bank, Brandon, MB; Harvest Manitoba, Winnipeg, MB; Regional Food Distribution Association, Thunder Bay, ON; Sun Youth Organization, Montreal, QC.