Maxim’s donation supports indigenous communities

WINNIPEG, Man. — Maxim Truck and Trailer has signed a three-year, $150,000 commitment to support Live Different’s Canadian Youth Fund, the company announced this week.

The donation will support Live Different’s work in indigenous communities across Canada, it said.

“We are thrilled to partner with Live Different to help bring positive youth development programming to indigenous communities across Canada,” says Troy Hamilton, president of Maxim Truck and Trailer.

“I have personally seen the impact of Live Different’s work and we are excited to support their programs designed to inspire youth to recognize their value and potential.”

Live Different was established as a Canadian charity in 2000.

“We are honored to partner with Maxim as it is clear that our values are completely aligned,” says Charles Roberts, executive director of Live Different.

Maxim has been a long-time supporter of many charities including those funding community organizations, the arts, amateur sports and health.

The company operates in 11 cities, employing some 600 people.