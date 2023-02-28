Merged fleet management companies rebranded as Wheels

Wheels, Donlen and LeasePlan USA will all be rebranded as Wheels in the wake of the fleet management companies’ previously announced merger.

“We approached the branding process with careful consideration, utilizing both internal and external resources to establish a clear vision for the new organization,” CEO Shlomo Crandus said in a press release. “Our primary focus is on providing exceptional mobility management services for our clients to ensure they are successful.”

The combined company manages more than 800,000 vehicles and has $7 billion in assets in Canada and the U.S.