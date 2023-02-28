Merged fleet management companies rebranded as Wheels
Wheels, Donlen and LeasePlan USA will all be rebranded as Wheels in the wake of the fleet management companies’ previously announced merger.
“We approached the branding process with careful consideration, utilizing both internal and external resources to establish a clear vision for the new organization,” CEO Shlomo Crandus said in a press release. “Our primary focus is on providing exceptional mobility management services for our clients to ensure they are successful.”
The combined company manages more than 800,000 vehicles and has $7 billion in assets in Canada and the U.S.
Have your say
This is a moderated forum. Comments will no longer be published unless they are accompanied by a first and last name and a verifiable email address. (Today's Trucking will not publish or share the email address.) Profane language and content deemed to be libelous, racist, or threatening in nature will not be published under any circumstances.