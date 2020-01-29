Meritor takes the aftermarket to school

GRAPEVINE, Texas – Meritor has unveiled its aftermarket training program for the coming year, supporting dealers, warehouse distributors, fleets and service garages.

“Parts counter personnel need to quickly identify key characteristics that separate one part number from the other,” said training manager Joe Baumer.

Topics for 2020 include inventory management, improving market penetration, and increasing customer satisfaction. Inspection, maintenance and service procedures for technicians are also included.

Regional training service events will also be offered in four-hour daytime blocks rather than the evening, and will be staggered across two days to ensure entire shifts don’t need to step away from the workplace.

Canadian stops include Edmonton (March 25-26), Grand Prairie, Alta. (June 17-18), Saskatoon (Sept. 23-24), and Ottawa (Sept. 30-Oct. 1)

Online 30-minute learning seminars are held on the second Wednesday of the month, through www.MeritorPartsXpress.com.

Topics include: servicing hubs (Feb. 12), identifying suspensions (March 11), identifying correct king pins for applications (April 8), automatic slack adjusters (May 13), Meritor vs. Dana (May 13), upgrading trailer air disc brakes (July 8), selecting brake shoes (Aug. 12), self-adjusting clutches (Sept. 9), compressors (Oct. 14), drive axles (Nov. 11), and wheel hardware (Dec. 9).

Meritor has more than 100 employees working in the field, says Joseph Plomin, senior vice-president aftermarket, industrial and quality.