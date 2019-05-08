Meritor to acquire AxleTech

TROY, Mich. – Meritor announced today that it is set to acquire AxleTech for approximately $175 million in cash, adjusted for changes in working capital at closing and subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

AxleTech’s offerings include a full product line of independent suspensions, axles, braking solutions and drivetrain components. These capabilities will enable Meritor to offer global customers a wider array of differentiated products and solutions while further diversifying the company’s portfolio, the company said in a release. AxleTech generated $248 million in revenue in calendar year 2018.

“We are delighted to welcome AxleTech back to the Meritor family. The addition of AxleTech is a compelling value-creating opportunity to broaden our position in attractive, adjacent markets and advances our M2022 strategy,” said Jay Craig, Meritor’s CEO and president. “Meritor’s technical expertise, operational excellence and proven track record will be a powerful platform to accelerate growth. Our product portfolios are highly complementary and we share a commitment to our people and customers. We look forward to realizing the full benefits of the transaction by serving as a premier supplier to our global customers and enhancing shareholder value.”

“AxleTech has positioned itself as a strong, advanced drivetrain solutions manufacturer in the off-highway and defense market segments. These solutions range from heavy-duty axles to new remanufacturing capabilities and electric powertrain systems for our global customer base,” added Bill Gryzenia, CEO, AxleTech. “Today marks an exciting chapter for AxleTech and reflects the collective efforts of our entire team. We believe that Meritor’s deep understanding of the business and best-in-class capabilities are a natural fit to support AxleTech’s next growth phase.”

After the transaction is final, AxelTech will operate within Meritor’s Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer segment.