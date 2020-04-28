Michigan closes more restroom facilities

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan has announced the closure of restroom facilities at five more Welcome Centers following the layoff of maintenance employees due to Covid-19.

Restrooms at Sault Ste. Marie, Monroe, Coldwater, New Buffalo, and Detroit will be closed until May 10, the Michigan Department of Transportation said in an announcement posted on its website.

“During the facility closures the ramps and parking lots will be closed as well (due to security and sanitary concerns), with the exception of the Detroit Welcome Center, which has a shared parking lot,” it said.

Facilities at Menominee and Iron Mountain had already been closed until further notice.