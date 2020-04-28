Michigan closes more restroom facilities
LANSING, Mich. – Michigan has announced the closure of restroom facilities at five more Welcome Centers following the layoff of maintenance employees due to Covid-19.
Restrooms at Sault Ste. Marie, Monroe, Coldwater, New Buffalo, and Detroit will be closed until May 10, the Michigan Department of Transportation said in an announcement posted on its website.
“During the facility closures the ramps and parking lots will be closed as well (due to security and sanitary concerns), with the exception of the Detroit Welcome Center, which has a shared parking lot,” it said.
Facilities at Menominee and Iron Mountain had already been closed until further notice.
Where truck drivers and people who live their cars supposed to wash up. Windsor Ontario has many people who living in their cars and homeless going to bathroom on the street. . We picked up a sick Canadian with the wheelchair van 2 days ago their were many homeless living on the street. Many warehouses do not allow truck drivers to use the bathrooms at pickups or delivery. Parking is a big problem. Truck drivers are getting sick because of decisions made by other people. Trucking companies should stop delivery in Michigan as a protest. Many truck drivers in Canada sick now some will never get better. Many truck drivers in Canada think better to get $500 per week than risk sickness. Many more truck drivers will also park as lack of bathrooms, medical coverage and treatment becomes a big problem.
Great… people need the stuff trucks carry, but apparently officials think we can go on without washrooms or rest! This will result in trucks having to stop on highway shoulders/off and on ramps and “going to the bush” and sleeping in unsafe areas.