Mitsubishi Fuso names new director, Dealer Network Development

LOGAN TOWNSHIP, N.J. — Mitsubishi Fuso Truck of America has named Peter Young the director of Dealer Network Development.

In his new role, Young will focus on the development of the Fuso dealership network for the United States and Canada. He will be accountable for the dealerships’ success in key markets, and he, along with his team, will be responsible for further developing the performance of the dealership to ensure value for the franchise.

Brian Shantz, who manages the Canadian operations for Fuso also had the responsibilities of leading the network development and operations group. Under his leadership, Shantz was instrumental in launching a new key performance indicator (KPI) dashboard for dealerships.

“We have been very pleased with Brian Shantz’s leadership and contributions in both roles,” said Justin Palmer, president and CEO of Mitsubishi Fuso Truck of America. “However, our goal is to grow market share of our products, especially as we introduce the new FUSO FE GAS work truck to North America. Therefore, we must have a dedicated leader and team devoted to support our ever important dealership network.”