Movers get relief from Pentagon on soaring diesel prices

The Moving & Storage Conference of the American Trucking Associations recently secured relief for movers from the Pentagon facing soaring diesel fuel prices across the United States.

“ATA’s Moving & Storage Conference is grateful to the Department of War for listening to the concerns of the moving and storage industry,” said Executive Director Dan Hilton. “Movers take great pride in supporting military families and are a key component of military readiness; however, surging fuel prices have squeezed their bottom lines and have made their operations increasingly difficult.

Fuel reimbursements will now be based on the U.S. diesel average published weekly by the U.S. Department of Energy. (Photo: iStock)

The decision comes after the organization sent a letter asking Major General Lance Curtis, the Commanding General of Personal Property Activity, to change the fuel rate adjustment methodology from a monthly index to a weekly index.

Moving forward, fuel reimbursements will be based on the U.S. diesel fuel average published weekly by the U.S. Department of Energy.

“This will help ensure that military relocations remain reliable, predictable, and seamless in service to the men and women in uniform and their families who deserve nothing less,” Hilton said.