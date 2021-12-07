MTA honors industry members

The Manitoba Trucking Association (MTA) honored and thanked industry members recently at the first in-person fall awards gala since 2019.

Tétrault Transport receives MTA-Omnitracs Distinguished Member award. (Photo: MTA)

“Our industry members have given their all over the past couple of years. The 2021 MTA Fall Awards Gala is an extra-special evening for our members to take some time to pause, reflect, and celebrate how much we have achieved during the global pandemic and supply chain issues we are facing,” said MTA president Bernie Driedger.

“Those honoured tonight are leaders who make our industry better for what they bring to it every day.”

Navdeep Singh receives the MTA-Bridgestone Trucking Hero Award. (Photo: MTA)

Awards presented included:

MTA-Red Coleman Service to Industry Award: Garth Pitzel (Bison Transport)

MTA-Omnitracs Distinguished Member: Tétrault Transport

MTA-Ocean Trailer Pioneer Club Members: Dave Fulawka (Bison Transport)

MTA-Payne Transportation Ltd Associate of the Year: Jim Devlin (Bridgestone Canada)

MTA-Bridgestone Trucking Hero Award: Navdeep Singh, CN Transportation

MTA-Volvo Trucks Canada – Manitoba Driver of the Year: Roy Dillon (TransX Group of Companies)

Also recognized were MTA-Inland Industry Excellence Award winners (previously announced during National Trucking Week), including: