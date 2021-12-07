MTA honors industry members
The Manitoba Trucking Association (MTA) honored and thanked industry members recently at the first in-person fall awards gala since 2019.
“Our industry members have given their all over the past couple of years. The 2021 MTA Fall Awards Gala is an extra-special evening for our members to take some time to pause, reflect, and celebrate how much we have achieved during the global pandemic and supply chain issues we are facing,” said MTA president Bernie Driedger.
“Those honoured tonight are leaders who make our industry better for what they bring to it every day.”
Awards presented included:
- MTA-Red Coleman Service to Industry Award: Garth Pitzel (Bison Transport)
- MTA-Omnitracs Distinguished Member: Tétrault Transport
- MTA-Ocean Trailer Pioneer Club Members: Dave Fulawka (Bison Transport)
- MTA-Payne Transportation Ltd Associate of the Year: Jim Devlin (Bridgestone Canada)
- MTA-Bridgestone Trucking Hero Award: Navdeep Singh, CN Transportation
- MTA-Volvo Trucks Canada – Manitoba Driver of the Year: Roy Dillon (TransX Group of Companies)
Also recognized were MTA-Inland Industry Excellence Award winners (previously announced during National Trucking Week), including:
- Allen Blair (Trapper’s Transport)
- Charles Vos (Bison Transport)
- Ernest Barkhouse (Arnold Bros. Transport)
- Jaswinder Sandhu (Bison Transport)
- Ben Pinel (TransX Group of Companies)
- Kirk Szecsodi (Len Dubois Trucking)
- Navdeep Singh (CN Transportation)
- Raymond Tiessen (Searcy Trucking)
- Roy Dillon (TransX Group of Companies)
- Stephen Frampton (Searcy Trucking)
Have your say
We won't publish or share your data
Just another jolly outing ,back slapping party for the big wigs. Maybe half a dozen drivers there ( the people who actually do the work). Bit like the summer barbecues, 100 % office attendance ,2% driver attendance because they are out working.