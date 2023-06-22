MTA names Burton Driver of the Year
The Manitoba Trucking Association (MTA) has named Glen Burton of KAG Canada its MTA-Volvo Trucks Canada Driver of the Year.
Burton, a driver with more than 30 years of experience, was honored last weekend during the driver awards banquet that followed the Professional Truck Driving Championship at the Headingley Husky Travel Centre.
A representative for KAG Canada said, “Whenever an opportunity presents itself, he [Burton] is always taking time to stop and talk to each and every driver he crosses paths with. These moments can take place on the road, fueling up in the yard, or in the driver’s lounge. Glen is always there to be a friendly face.”
The MTA-Inland Group Industry Excellence Award winners were announced during the banquet as well.
They are: Glen Burton, KAG Canada; Bill Gagnon, Big Freight Systems; Kan Ha, Core-Mark International; Jacob Giesbrecht, Penner International; Jerry Brodoway, Searcy Trucking; Henry Klassen, Penner International; Tony Smale, Big Freight Systems; Gerald Bartel, Penner International; Billy Wiebe, Penner International; and Alvin Tonn, Jade Transport.
The rookie award went to Ryan Kyle of Professional Transport Driver Training. The Hal Bjornson Memorial Award was presented to David Phillips of Bison Transport.
Driving championships
Earlier in the day, 32 professional drivers competed in the truck driving championship. Bison Transport’s Jaswinder Sandhu was crowned grand champion of the event.
Other winners included:
Super-B trains: 1st – Murray Manuliak, Bison Transport; 2nd – Bruce McKechnie, Bison Transport; 3rd – David Henry, Maple Leaf Agri Farms
Tandem-tandem: 1st – Jaswinder Sandhu, Bison Transport; 2nd – Prabhjot Randhawa, Bison Transport; 3rd – Denis Roberts, Kindersley Transport
Single-tandem: 1st – Gord Unger, Searcy Trucking; 2nd – Sergii Linkevich, Bison Transport; 3rd – Rodney Birdsbill, Allscape
Turnpike: 1st – David Phillips, Bison Transport; 2nd – Darren Cassan, Arnold Bros. Transport; 3rd – Doug McEwen, Bison Transport
Team: 1st – Bison 1 (Bruce McKechnie, Prabhjot Randhawa, Mario Tyszuk, and Doug McEwan); 2nd – Bison 2; 3rd – XPO Logistics
