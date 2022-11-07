STA honors top driver, dispatcher, industry service

Dale Peacock was named Driver of the Year, Murray Unger received the Dispatcher of the Year Award, and Bryan Richards was honored with the Service to Industry Award during the Saskatchewan Trucking Association’s (STA) recent 85th AGM, conference and gala.

Driver of the year award. (Photo: STA)

Over the years, Peacock – an owner-operator at Northern Resource Trucking – has hauled everything from lime and cement to dry bulk goods, anhydrous ammonia and molten sulphur.

He has also traveled some of the most dangerous roads and in the most dangerous conditions imaginable — from eight-lane interstates in the U.S. to the ice roads in Inuvik.

He has been a mentor to dozens of other drivers, and is well known to stop and help another driver with the unloading or loading process, fixing a flat on the side of the road – even on an ice road in the middle of a blizzard — or just making sure the other drivers on the road can get home safe. His motto is to never leave anyone stranded no matter where they are or what the problem is.

Dispatcher honored

Dispatcher Unger always goes above and beyond the call of duty to ensure his drivers come home safe to their families. He started working as a dispatcher for Custom Courier in 2005.

Unger is also actively involved in the community, giving back by organizing toy drives, delivering hot meals for Ronald McDonald House, collecting food for local food banks, and organizing blood donor drives.

Dispatcher of the year award. (Photo: STA) Bryan Richards (Photo: STA)

Service to Industry Award winner Richards has demonstrated courage and fortitude in the face of many challenges. He served as the vice-president at Yanke Group of Companies for many years and then went on to implement legislation creating the Global Transportation Hub in 2013 and then serving as the CEO.

Richards has served on the STA board of directors for a number of years and is currently the owner of Briggs Consulting. He continues to influence, mentor and impact many young people and the future of the industry by offering knowledge and experience as a teacher at the Saskatchewan Polytechnic School of Business.