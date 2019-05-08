MTO posts proposals to consider smart lift axles, other advancements

TORONTO, Ont. — MTO has posted a series of proposals to the Regulatory Register to address technological advancements in vehicle equipment and components as well as further harmonizing Ontario’s weights and dimensions regime with neighboring jurisdictions.

“OTA has worked in close consultation with MTO over the past several years in advocating for the use of smart lift axles on trailers and for longer tractors to be used with multi-axle semi-trailers. We are pleased that MTO is proposing to follow its plan to move these items from a permit system established earlier into regulation,” said Geoff Wood, OTA’s senior vice-president, Policy.

Moving from a permit regime to regulation is a logical progression for smart lift axles and longer tractors and reduces the regulatory burden for carriers to adopt more efficient technology supported by industry.

“Having the ability to propose changes to regulations, back those proposals up with sound and effective research and business cases, while still working within the principles of SPIF shows MTO is listening and that they are open for business and committed to reducing red tape for compliant trucking operations,” Wood said.

OTA will work with its membership over the coming weeks to review the details of the proposals and provide additional feedback to the Ministry.