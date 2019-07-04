Mullen Group acquires two B.C. logistics companies

OKOTOKS, Alta. – Mullen Group has announced the acquisition of Argus Carriers and Inter-Urban Delivery Service, logistics companies operating in the Lower Mainland of British Columbia.

Argus, founded in 1948, operates a fleet of 57 trucks and 46 trailers providing general freight services including. Inter-Urban, founded in 1974, operates 43 trucks and 26 trailers focusing on critical same-day delivery service for the health-care sector.

The acquisitions of Argus and Inter-Urban align with Mullen Group’s strategy of acquiring transportation and logistics companies that have a strong regional LTL presence centrally located to serve consumers in large urban centers, the company said this week.

“I am extremely pleased that Argus and Inter-Urban will now be part of our organization,” said Murray Mullen, chairman and CEO.

“These businesses have a longstanding history of providing a quality trucking/logistics service in the province of British Columbia, a tradition we intend to continue to build upon.”

Mullen Group, which owns a network of independently operated businesses, is a leading supplier of trucking and logistics. It is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange.