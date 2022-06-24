Mulroney maintains Ontario transportation portfolio

Ontario Transportation Minister Caroline Mulroney has retained her portfolio amid a post-election cabinet shuffle by the provincial government.

She was first appointed to the role in June 2019.

Stan Cho will serve as associate minister of transportation in a post he has held since June 2021.

Ontario’s cabinet members. (Photo: Government of Ontario)

“Our government will be relentless in delivering on our ambitious plan to grow our economy and build infrastructure as we leave no stone unturned when it comes to solving the historic labor shortage. It’s all hands on deck,” Ontario Premier Doug Ford said in a statement.

Mulroney has played a lead role in files including a coming mandate for electronic logging devices (ELDs), an anti-human-trafficking program, and plans to build Highway 413.