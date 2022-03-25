Musket Transport, Polimex Forwarding collecting donations for Ukraine

Musket Transport on Friday announced a partnership with customer Polimex Forwarding to help Ukraine and those affected by the Russian invasion.

The Greater Toronto Area-based companies will gather donated goods at their facilities and ship them to Poland and Ukraine. The goal is to fill a shipping container with donations from the public and Musket and Polimex teams.

(Photo: Musket Transport)

The donations will be shipped to the Lions Club organization and a Cyclone Manufacturing warehouse to be distributed in Poland as well as Lviv, Kyiv, and Ternopil in Ukraine.

Goods being collected include sleeping bags, sleeping thermal pads, towels, thermoses, waste bags (60 litres and more), diapers, sanitary pads, pain reduction medication (Tylenol, Advil), anti-diarrhea medicine, vitamins and vitamin complexes (B, C, calcium, omega 3, magnesium), toothpaste, shower gel, medical cotton and bandages.

Musket Transport has already donated $10,000 to the Canadian Red Cross—Ukraine Humanitarian Crises Appeal. The company is also setting up a free training program for 25 Ukrainian refugees through their sister company, Commercial Heavy Equipment Training (CHET).

Monetary donations are also being collected for Happy Kids—an organization in Poland that founded 19 orphanages across the country and is now evacuating and settling Ukrainian orphans in their facilities.

Donations will be collected from March 29. For details visit CHET’s website.