NACV Show 2019 opens online registration

ATLANTA, Ga. — The North American Commercial Vehicle Show (NACV Show), the premier biennial B2B trucking industry event focusing on the needs of fleet owners, managers and decision makers, announced today that online registration is open for the 2019 trade show.

NACV Show 2019 will take place at the Georgia World Congress Center from Oct. 28-31. NACV Show 2019 exhibition space is predicted to exceed NACV Show 2017 event space by 60%.

Fleet industry professionals can register to attend online at https://nacvshow.com/registration/. Accredited media are eligible for complimentary registration. To secure accreditation, media are required to fill in the online form located here.

“NACV Show 2019 will showcase leading truck & trailer manufacturers and commercial vehicle parts & components suppliers and emerging technologies, including electric trucks and new innovations in safety, mileage and fleet maintenance,” said Carmen Diaz, show manager for the NACV Show. “Our team has worked tirelessly in developing content, both for the show floor and classroom, as well as interactive experiences to allow us to more than double our 2017 attendance.”

This year’s trade show features many new and enhanced attendee experiences targeting managers of both large and mid-size fleets. New on-floor experiences include a connectivity zone for demonstrating the latest technologies such as telematics, an “Ask the Expert” workshop where industry professionals will share their knowledge and educational programming theater free to all trade show attendees. New fee-based conference programs, featuring industry visionaries, will be held off the trade show floor immediately prior to the opening of NACV Show 2019. The last day of the trade show will feature fleet operational bench-marking workshops, with more details released closer to the event.

The event’s organizers will publish the entire trade show floor plan and list of exhibitors online in early April.

For more information about exhibiting, contact Bill Fox at bfox@hfusa.com or Dawn-Marie Copin at dmcopin@hfusa.com. For more information about attending, contact Ashley Olian at aolian@hfusa.com.