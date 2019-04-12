NACV Show unveils 2019 floorplan

ATLANTA, Ga. — The North American Commercial Vehicle Show (NACV Show) announced today that the 2019 online floorplan is available.

To preview the trade show’s current list of exhibitors, click here. NACV Show 2019 will take place in exhibit halls A and B of the Georgia World Congress Center from Oct. 28-31.

“We are pleased to report that more than 65% of the show floor has been contracted by leading truck & trailer manufacturers, commercial vehicle parts & components suppliers and technology companies supporting the industry,” said Carmen Diaz, show manager for the NACV Show.

The industry’s top truck manufacturers have signed on to exhibit, including Daimler Trucks North America’s Freightliner & Western Star brands, Volvo Trucks, Mack Trucks, Navistar’s International Trucks brand, Hino Trucks and PACCAR’s Peterbilt and Kenworth brands. Leading trailer manufacturers and top tier suppliers, including Bendix, BorgWarner, Bosch, ConMet, Continental, Cooper Tire, Cummins Inc., Dana, Dorsey Trailer, Great Dane, Hendrickson, Holland, Hyundai Translead, Meritor, SAF Holland, Tenneco, Thermo King, Utility Trailer Manufacturing Co., Wabash and WABCO, have already signed on to exhibit.

The event’s organizers will announce conference and educational programming topics later this month.

For more information about exhibiting, contact Bill Fox at bfox@hfusa.com or Dawn-Marie Copin at dmcopin@hfusa.com. For more information about attending, contact Ashley Olian at aolian@hfusa.com.