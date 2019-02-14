Navistar awards top suppliers

LISLE, Ill. – This week, Navistar recognized 35 of its top-performing suppliers with its annual Diamond Supplier Awards.

This select group has helped Navistar deliver uptime to its customers and has exceeded performance expectations in four key metrics: quality, delivery, technology, and cost.

“The companies we recognize with the Diamond Supplier Award stand out from the rest for the outstanding level of support they provide in helping us deliver the highest level of quality and value to our customers,” said Dave McKean, chief procurement officer, Navistar. “These suppliers have earned this recognition by demonstrating a shared, unwavering commitment to quality, customer value, cost-effectiveness and innovation.”

The Diamond Supplier Award recognizes suppliers from all around the world in a variety of industries; including freight and engineering services, electronics, powertrain and chassis components and advanced safety systems. This year’s Diamond Suppliers also include a diverse group of companies owned and operated by women, minorities and veterans.

This year’s recipients include: