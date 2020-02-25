Navistar using data to customize truck PM intervals

ATLANTA, Ga. – Navistar is looking to tap into connected vehicle data to generate customized preventive maintenance intervals for individual vehicles.

The OEM’s new Advanced Preventive Maintenance program falls under the International 360 platform that integrates service-related communications and incorporates vehicle data from more than 24 telematics service providers through the OnCommand Connection remote diagnostics system.

Advanced Preventive Maintenance will help fleets make educated decisions about PM schedules and eliminate unnecessary work, the company says.

“We have demonstrated this new solution with several fleets and the feedback has been extremely positive,” said Chintan Sopariwala, vice-president, aftersales operation and connected vehicle.